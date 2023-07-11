Related to this story

Most Popular

Funeral notice

Funeral notice

Funeral Services for 89-year-old Clarion Holdsworth of Denison will be held 10:30 AM, Monday, July 10 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison…

Funeral notice

Funeral notice

Celebration of Life for 76-year-old Terry Schrader of Lake City will be held 4:00 – 6:00 P.M, Thursday, July 6 at the Lake City Community Buil…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Investigates: Supreme Court ethics