The Iowa Pharmacy Association recently recognized pharmacists who have achieved the milestone of 50 years of professional practice and service to the people of Iowa. IPA has presented this award since 1971, honoring Iowa pharmacists for their dedication to the profession and their communities.

Among the honorees were Marla Franck of Denison.

This award was presented at IPA’s 2023 Annual Meeting in Des Moines.

The Iowa Pharmacy Association is the state society representing the profession of pharmacy in Iowa, united for the purpose of promoting safe and effective medication use to improve the health of patients. Established in 1880 and strengthened in 1999 through unification with the Iowa Society of Health-System Pharmacists, the Iowa Pharmacy Association preserves and advances the interests of the profession and serves the professional needs of all pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians.