Iowa’s Sales Tax Holiday this weekend

Iowa’s Sales Tax Holiday will be this weekend, Friday, August 6, and Saturday, August 7.

The Sales Tax Holiday is always on the first Friday and Saturday of August.

The Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and ends at midnight the following day.

The holiday does not include Sunday.

Businesses that are open on these days are required to participate.

Businesses cannot advertise that they will pay or otherwise absorb the sales tax on items that don’t qualify.

No sales tax or local option sales tax will be collected on sales of an article of clothing or footwear having a selling price less than $100.

The exemption does not apply in any way to the price of an item selling for $100 or more

The exemption applies to each article priced under $100 regardless of how many items are sold on the same invoice to a customer

“Clothing” means any article of wearing apparel and typical footwear intended to be worn on or about the human body.