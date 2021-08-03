 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa’s Sales Tax Holiday this weekend
0 comments

Iowa’s Sales Tax Holiday this weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa’s Sales Tax Holiday will be this weekend, Friday, August 6, and Saturday, August 7.

The Sales Tax Holiday is always on the first Friday and Saturday of August.

The Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and ends at midnight the following day.

The holiday does not include Sunday.

Businesses that are open on these days are required to participate.

Businesses cannot advertise that they will pay or otherwise absorb the sales tax on items that don’t qualify.

No sales tax or local option sales tax will be collected on sales of an article of clothing or footwear having a selling price less than $100.

The exemption does not apply in any way to the price of an item selling for $100 or more

The exemption applies to each article priced under $100 regardless of how many items are sold on the same invoice to a customer

“Clothing” means any article of wearing apparel and typical footwear intended to be worn on or about the human body.

“Clothing” does not include watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, sporting equipment, skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates, and any special clothing or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use and not usually considered appropriate for everyday wear.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant over NY Attorney General's report

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Dennis Nelson

  • Updated

Dennis Nelson, 77, died Monday, July 26, at his home in Charter Oak.

Local

Dale Neumann

Funeral services for Dale Neumann, 67, of Denison, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 4 at First United Methodist Church in Denison…

Local

Betty Griffin

A celebration of life for Betty Almarine Griffin, of Denison, who died Tuesday, January 12, will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at B…

Local

Ken Ransom

  • Updated

Funeral services for Ken Ransom, 89, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, August 2, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visita…

Local

Craig Von Glan

Craig Von Glan 79, died Sunday, July 25, at Swan Place in Carroll.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics