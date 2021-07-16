Iowa’s unemployment rate increases slightly to 4.0% in June; more Iowans enter the labor force

Within private sectors, leisure and hospitality added the most jobs in June (+1,100). The largest gains were within the accommodations and food services sector (+700). Aside from sluggishness around the holidays, this sector has added jobs consistently since April of last year. Manufacturing continued to trend up in June (+600). Jobs were added in both durable and non-durable goods factories. Non-durable goods shops have been fueled by food manufacturing which comprise more than half of this sector and have grown beyond pre-recession levels. Durable goods manufacturing has been showing signs of expansion in 2021 with 2,700 jobs added to begin the year. Trade and transportation gained 600 jobs this month thanks to hiring in both retail and wholesale trade. This supersector has been slow to add jobs recently and this is the first substantial gain since December of last year. Administrative support and waste management continued to expand payrolls (+600) and financial activities added jobs for the first time since March (+400). Alternatively, health care and social assistance was the only sector to experience a significant loss this month (-1,600). This sector has been slow to recover to pre-pandemic levels as firms have adjusted to working with increased social-distancing measures.