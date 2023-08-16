As a girl born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, I’ve been making a true effort to immerse myself in all things Iowa from the moment I was named the Nonpareil’s managing editor.

I was neck deep in work last summer, so I knew this year was my chance to make my first trip to the revered Iowa State Fair. I’m certain it won’t be my last.

Assistant editor Scott Stewart joined me at the fair on Friday, serving as photographer and videographer for our trip as well as a sort of tour guide for my visit to Des Moines. (I’ve only ever driven through before!)

We met early in the morning, wanting to get to the capital city with time to enjoy the fair before baking in the summer heat, parked at the Iowa Capitol and took the DART bus to the fairgrounds.

Stepping off the shuttle and making my way onto the fairgrounds with anticipation, I was grateful for the printed map gifted to me at admissions. I’m a planner, so had already downloaded a map on my phone, but it was much easier to read the larger, paper map in my hand.

Still, as we navigated the massive festival, I felt overwhelmed by all the happenings and was often unsure of where I was going. I do wish there were some signs lining the concourses to direct you to the larger stages and buildings, or maybe just as a check for those worried they aren’t going the right way.

Our first stop was JR’s SouthPork Ranch for Gov. Reynolds “Fair Side Chats.” We missed North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s interview, but were able to catch former Vice President Mike Pence’s chat.

Along with sharing laughs that her husband, Kevin, has been mistaken for Pence, Reynolds asked him a number of questions.

Pence said he admired Reynolds’ “bold leadership” and praised the state government’s recent efforts in schools.

“Can you believe we had to put into code that parents will be the primary decision-makers in their children’s education?” Reynolds asked.

“We have got to make it clear that parents don’t co-parent with government,” Pence said.

He later recommended a lemonade shake-up as a must try fair food, and I’m honestly still kicking myself for not seeking one out.

It was my first time at the Iowa State Fair — at any state fair, actually — and I was there for the ambiance as well as the food, both its novelty and notoriety.

I am fascinated by the Iowa State Fair’s famed “food on a stick.”

Sure, there are corn dogs, but there are waffles on a stick, salad on a stick, peanut butter and jelly on a stick, and cheesecake on a stick, to name a select few.

I’d like to one day sample more stick fare, but I settled for a pork chop on a stick and was not disappointed. There was a split second when I really wanted to switch my order to the bacon on a stick, but the pork chop was clearly the better photo op.

We tried our darndest to sample a variety of other fair fare.

First, we tried the dill pickle curds, which offered a nice flavor but tasted as if they’d been fried in pickle brine, rather than having pickles inside them as I’d expected, and made sure to get a cup of Barksdale’s State Fair Cookies, which were delightfully still a bit warm. The cup was more than enough for two people to share.

The highlight of an increasingly hot summer afternoon was the peppermint bar, featuring Bauder’s peppermint ice cream topped by hot fudge and an Oreo crust. It tasted like Christmas, as assistant editor Scott Stewart pointed out, and, not only was it delicious, but each bite provided relief from the sun’s direct heat.

I am captivated by Iowa’s political landscape and the immense weight Iowa bears when it comes to national politics.

It felt good to see families enjoying music, food and fun, while state and national politicians made themselves accessible to everyday Iowans.

As we made a food tour lap, we happened upon Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaking to a small crowd during the Des Moines Register’s political soapbox. Highlighting his connection to the Hispanic vote, Suarez was passionate, business-minded and ready to connect with Americans.

Attending on Friday, we missed Trump and DeSantis’s highly anticipated Saturday visits to the fair, but I still felt I walked away with a better understanding of just how important Iowa is when it comes to national politics. It was cool to see the national news there covering events as well.

Admittedly, I wished I had seen more southwest Iowa entries winning in some of the 4-H competitions. I’m not sure if it’s because our kids are a bit farther away or what, but I know there are local youth doing impressive things that deserve state-level recognition.

I’d be remiss not to mention the butter cow, an exhibit I sought out, without which my fair trip would have been incomplete.

When we arrived back at Scott’s car, beat from the direct heat, we took a few moments to step inside the Iowa State Capitol. Seeing that building in person was also a first for me, so we stopped in for a brief look around and I was amazed by its subtle and fitting grandiosity.

It wasn’t over the top, but it was beautiful — and the library was something I could only dream up after watching a “Harry Potter” movie.

Reflecting over the weekend, what amazed me most was the inclusive and all-encompassing vibes that permeated the fair.

There were political opinions being traded while down the way, children took pride in their hard work as they showed their best livestock. A woman rode a horse down the street and nearby, people clapped and danced as Bandaloni performed John Denver’s “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.” Others smiled as they looked out over the heart of their home state from the top of a Ferris wheel.

Drawing on a breadth of interests and offerings, the Iowa State Fair was able to define what it means to be an Iowan and inspire Iowans to come together and celebrate what makes Iowa so special.