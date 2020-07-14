Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offers free crop marketing strategies webinar

A free webinar, Crop Marketing Strategies, will be presented Thursday, July 16, at 7 p.m. The featured speaker will be Steve Johnson, farm management specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. He will review the latest USDA adjustments to planted acreage, crop supply and demand, and cash price projections.
Johnson also will discuss crop marketing strategies and tools, the potential for weather challenges this summer and storage considerations this fall.
“Iowa farmers are facing lower cash prices for their 2020 crops as production for both corn and soybeans has increased," said Johnson. "Capturing higher prices due to production uncertainty by weather will be a key marketing strategy.”
The free webinar will last one hour, followed by time for questions. Preregistration is required. Go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8492254387107325454.
For more information, contact Johnson at 515-957-5790 or sdjohns@iastate.edu.