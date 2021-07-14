Iowa Transportation Commission to meet August 10 in Carroll

The Iowa Transportation Commission will conduct a public input meeting in Carroll at the Santa Maria Event Center, 218 West 6th Street, on Tuesday, August 10, to hear about transportation matters from representatives of local government, interest groups and individuals.

Items that may be discussed at the meeting include the Iowa Transportation Improvement Program; transportation policies; and highway, aviation, rail, river, bicycle, pedestrian and public transit issues.

A brief business meeting will begin at 8 a.m. immediately followed by the public input meeting. A detailed agenda will be posted on https://www.news.iowadot.gov/ prior to the meeting. Final plans for the public input meeting are subject to change based on the status of COVID-19 in Iowa and the Carroll region.

While the meeting is anticipated to be open for in-person attendance by delegations and the public, participation via conference call or Teams is still encouraged to minimize the number of in-person attendees.