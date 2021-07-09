IowaWorks drive-through job fair is Wednesday

More than 20 employers will be on hand

IowaWorks will conduct a drive-through job fair at the Denison IowaWorks office from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.

“We have been gathering packets of information from employers in the area; they’re submitting flyers with job openings and applications. We’re going to be putting together some folders and handing those out to job seekers as they drive through the parking lot,” said Chad Pierce, IowaWorks business marketing specialist.

“We’re hoping for a big turnout, and we hope we can start to address some of the worker shortages we’re seeing in the area.”

He said that more than 20 employers have submitted information.

“Everyone who has reached out and expressed their interest in participating will have a flyer in the folder,” Pierce said.

“We have a lot of employers saying they have hiring needs in the local area.”

Many are looking to immediately hire employees, and high-paying positions are available, he said.

The Denison IowaWorks office is located at 504 Highway 39 North in Denison, between McDonalds and Pizza Ranch.