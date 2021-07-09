IowaWorks drive-through job fair is Wednesday

More than 20 employers will be on hand
IowaWorks will conduct a drive-through job fair at the Denison IowaWorks office from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.
“We have been gathering packets of information from employers in the area; they’re submitting flyers with job openings and applications. We’re going to be putting together some folders and handing those out to job seekers as they drive through the parking lot,” said Chad Pierce, IowaWorks business marketing specialist.
“We’re hoping for a big turnout, and we hope we can start to address some of the worker shortages we’re seeing in the area.”
He said that more than 20 employers have submitted information.
“Everyone who has reached out and expressed their interest in participating will have a flyer in the folder,” Pierce said.
“We have a lot of employers saying they have hiring needs in the local area.”
Many are looking to immediately hire employees, and high-paying positions are available, he said.
The Denison IowaWorks office is located at 504 Highway 39 North in Denison, between McDonalds and Pizza Ranch.
“We’re encouraging people to come into the parking lot, drive up to the facility, and IowaWorks representatives will be there in front of the office handing out flyers and packets of information,” he said.
“We will also have a few select employers that may be setting up a table or a booth. Job seekers are encouraged to visit with them.”
The employers booths/tables will be set up outside under an awning.
“Also, all of our services that we typically offer in the office will be available,” Pierce said.
“Anyone who wants to come in and apply for jobs using our computers or services, that’s certainly going to be available to them, as well.”
The drive-through event was chosen in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve slowly started to open up our services to the public,” he said. “We’re doing this drive through as a COVID precaution but we’re hoping to do more indoor events later on in the year.”
The main office is open for walk-ins, he noted.
“We’re hoping for a good turnout and we’re hoping to get some folks back to work in the near future,” Pierce said.
For more information, contact the Denison IowaWorks office at 712-792-2685 or at DenisonIowaworks@iwd.iowa.gov.