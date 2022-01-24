Funeral services for Irene Eggert, 96, formerly of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 27, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died January 12 at Parker Adventist Hospital in Parker, Colorado.