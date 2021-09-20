 Skip to main content
Irene Jurgensen
Irene Jurgensen

Funeral services for Irene Jurgensen, 97, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Manning Cemetery.

She died Friday, September 17, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include her daughter, Gloria Kuehnhold; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

