Jan Deiber

  • Updated
Funeral services for Jan Deiber, 81, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Saturday, December 25, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include her husband, Lloyd Deiber, of Denison; children, Tim Deiber, of Denison, and daughter, Tammy Lewis, of Omaha, Nebraska; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a sister, Joann Wood, of Manning.

