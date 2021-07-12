A funeral service for Janice Throckmorton, 82, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 13, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with a prayer service at 4:45 p.m. and the family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m.

Interment will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.

She died Saturday, July 10, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include her two sons, Ron Throckmorton, of Carroll, and Randy Throckmorton, of Lakewood, Colorado; two grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and two sisters, Linda Brown, of Papillion, Nebraska, and Leola Kahl, of Lincoln, Nebraska