Funeral Notice

Funeral Services for 75-year-old Curtis Schultz of Schleswig will be held 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 1 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig…

Hot Summer Nights adds an encore

In its second year, the Hot Summer Nights series 2023 included four events, with the final event being held on Aug. 4. Event organizer Taylor …

Funeral Notice

A celebration of life will be held at Grace Church in Denison, IA Sunday, August 6, 2033 with visitation from noon-1:00 and service at 1:00 wi…

Funeral Notices

     Visitation with Family Greeting Friends for 73 year old Thomas Gustafson of Denison will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August…

