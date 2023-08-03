Thirty people came together for the JMC North family reunion on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at the Denison Pizza Ranch.

Family members representing the Rodney, Celinda and Frank North families were in attendance. Two in the group were from the Rodney North family, four came representing the family of Celinda, and 24 people were in attendance representing the Frank North family. Dorothy North was the oldest member attending and Layla North (daughter of Daniel and Heidi North) was the youngest attending.

There was a brief discussion about the family history dating back to Lord North from England. Those attending reported on some family members that were unable to attend. For more than 65 years, this family has met and enjoyed the time of fellowship and eating together. Many things have changed and people have come and gone throughout the years, but the family ties remain solid and strong.