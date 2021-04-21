Mass of Christian Burial for Joan Petersen, 68, of Clinton, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Denison.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
She died Tuesday, April 20, at her home.
Survivors include two sisters, Luwana Hansen, of Oakdale, New York, and Janelle Horton, of Thermopolis, Wyoming; a stepsister, Eileen Spehr, of San Antonio, Texas; and a stepbrother, Alan Lueders, of Clinton.