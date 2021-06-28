Mass of Christian Burial for JoAnn Halbur, 77, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Denison.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 2, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
She died Monday, June 28, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Halbur, of Denison; her children, Annette Watkins, of Vail, Brenda Freese, of Denison, Cindy Dinis, of California, and Ed Halbur, of Ankeny; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Pat Hinners, Darlene Hinners and Donna Grote, all of Carroll, Jerry Riesberg, of Waterloo, Gene Riesberg, of Ankeny, and Randy Riesberg, of Lidderdale.