Mass of Christian Burial for JoAnn Halbur, 77, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 2, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Monday, June 28, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.