Funeral services for Joel Gustafson, 66, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at St. Paul Cemetery in Charter Oak.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, December 20, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Thursday, December 16, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.