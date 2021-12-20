 Skip to main content
Joel Gustafson

Funeral services for Joel Gustafson, 66, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at St. Paul Cemetery in Charter Oak.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, December 20, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Thursday, December 16, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Survivors include his wife, Kim Gustafson, of Denison; five children, Chelsea Bachman, of Gretna, Nebraska, Colbie Harberts, of Polk City, Andrew Gustafson, of Fishers, Indiana, Reggie Gustafson, of Des Moines, and Whitney Gustafson, of Ankeny; eight grandchildren; his mother, Emeline Gustafson; a brother, Rick Gustafson, of Ogden; and a sister, Cindy Buck, of Breda.

