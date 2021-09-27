John Albert Vetter, 81, of Arcadia, died on Monday, September 27, at his home.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia.

Burial will be at the Arcadia Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 30, at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.

An additional visitation will be 9:30-10:15 a.m. at the church on Friday prior to the service.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.

A livestream of the service may be viewed on Facebook at Zion Lutheran Church Arcadia.