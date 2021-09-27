John Albert Vetter, 81, of Arcadia, died on Monday, September 27, at his home.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia.
Burial will be at the Arcadia Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 30, at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.
An additional visitation will be 9:30-10:15 a.m. at the church on Friday prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
A livestream of the service may be viewed on Facebook at Zion Lutheran Church Arcadia.
Survivors include his wife, Bernice; two sons, Jeff Vetter and Jim Vetter, both of Arcadia; three daughters, Jean Hausman, of Arcadia, Janell Butler, of Blarisburg, and Janice Wilken, of Westside; 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, JoAnn Thomas, of Templeton, and Janet Weeks, of Carroll.