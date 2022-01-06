 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joseph Weed

Funeral services for Joseph Weed, 63, of Ute, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, January 10, at Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak with visitation one hour prior to the service.

A private family burial will be at St. Clair Cemetery in Ute.

He died Wednesday, January 5, at his home.

Survivors include his children, Courtney Weed, of Omaha, Nebraska, Candice Weed, of Moorehead, Carmen Terwilleger, of Charter Oak, and Colby Weed, of Ute; three grandchildren; his mother, Virginia “Joyce” Weed, of Ute; a sister, DeeAnna Kelly, of Postville; and a brother, Randy Weed, of Charter Oak.

