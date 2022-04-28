 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joseph White

Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph White, 99, of Westside, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 29, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with a rosary at 4 p.m.

He died Thursday, April 28, at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll.

Survivors include his son, James White, of Westside; daughter, Colleen Rossiter, of Westside; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

