 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joy Whitnack

  • 0

Celebration of Life for Joy Whitenack, 67, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

She died Friday June 3, at Gracewell in Denison.

Survivors include her children, Billy Whitenack, of Arion, Shane Whitenack, of Mason City, Heath Whitenack, of Schleswig, and Heather Bates of Bismark, North Dakota; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her mother, Donna Wanned, of Denison; a brother, James H. Wanned, of Sioux City; and a sister, Barbara J. Wissing, of Bentonville, Arkansas.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Adam Nepple

Mass of Christian Burial for Adam Nepple, 34, of Vail, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail wi…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Four-legged superhero helps keep park in Chile clean and green