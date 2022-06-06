Joy Whitnack

Celebration of Life for Joy Whitenack, 67, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

She died Friday June 3, at Gracewell in Denison.

Survivors include her children, Billy Whitenack, of Arion, Shane Whitenack, of Mason City, Heath Whitenack, of Schleswig, and Heather Bates of Bismark, North Dakota; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her mother, Donna Wanned, of Denison; a brother, James H. Wanned, of Sioux City; and a sister, Barbara J. Wissing, of Bentonville, Arkansas.