Joyce E. Denker

A graveside service for Joyce E. Denker, 94, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, January 3, at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Denison.

She died Friday, December 17.

Survivors include her husband, Elmer Denker, of Denison; sons, Thomas Denker, of Manning, Timothy Denker, of Denison, Terry Denker, of Omaha, Nebraska, Richard Denker, of Denison, and Curtis Denker, of Sioux City; daughters, Diane Reisz, of Denison, Carolyn Vollstedt, of Urbandale, and Teresa Thompson of Papillion, Nebraska; 22 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Charles Rickert, of Denison.

The Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

