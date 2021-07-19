Funeral services for Jude Rivas, age 2, of Denison, will be conducted at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation two hours prior to the service.

He died Friday, July 16, at his home in Denison.

Survivors include his parents, Jonny and Paloma Rivas, of Denison; siblings, Jeriah and Julien Rivas, of Denison; maternal grandparents, Salvador and Delfina Rodriquez; and paternal grandparents, Jaime and Blanca Rivas.