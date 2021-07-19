 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jude Rivas
0 comments

Jude Rivas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Funeral services for Jude Rivas, age 2, of Denison, will be conducted at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation two hours prior to the service.

He died Friday, July 16, at his home in Denison.

Survivors include his parents, Jonny and Paloma Rivas, of Denison; siblings, Jeriah and Julien Rivas, of Denison; maternal grandparents, Salvador and Delfina Rodriquez; and paternal grandparents, Jaime and Blanca Rivas.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where visitation will be 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Businesses in college towns face new NIL world

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Irene Ewoldt

Visitation for Irene Ewoldt, 69, of Manilla, will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison followed with burial in …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics