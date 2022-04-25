Mass of Christian Burial for Judith Ann Bretey, 76, of Carroll, formerly of Denison, will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at St. Lawrence Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. Burial will be in Carroll City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, at Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll. A Christian wake service will begin at 7 p.m. The casket will be moved to St. Lawrence Church on Thursday morning where visitation will resume from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

She died Saturday, April 23, at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll.

Survivors include three children, Tina Allen, Tammy Langel and Travis Bretey, all of Carroll; 10 grandchildren; and her siblings, Larry Ladwig, of Phoenix, Arizona, Bill Ladwig, of McPherson, Kansas, Gary Ladwig, of Charter Oak, Carol Reis, of Carroll, Donna Ladwig, of Carroll, and Debra Lahlou, of Centennial, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Judy’s name and memorials may be left at the funeral home or at the church.