Visitation for Judy Meyer, 77, of Denison, will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, with a time of sharing at 6 p.m. at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Saturday, July 23, at Salem Lutheran Home in Elkhorn.

Survivors include her husband, John Meyer, formerly of Denison; five daughters, Christi Longstaff, of Des Moines, Pam Meyer, of Denison, Shari Leinbaugh, of Omaha, Nebraska, Julie Thompson, of Denison, and Sheila Hansen, of Harlan; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings: Steven Harvey, of Des Moines, and Debbie Grimm, of Rochester, Minnesota.