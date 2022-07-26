 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judy Meyer

  • 0

Visitation for Judy Meyer, 77, of Denison, will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, with a time of sharing at 6 p.m. at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Saturday, July 23, at Salem Lutheran Home in Elkhorn.

Survivors include her husband, John Meyer, formerly of Denison; five daughters, Christi Longstaff, of Des Moines, Pam Meyer, of Denison, Shari Leinbaugh, of Omaha, Nebraska, Julie Thompson, of Denison, and Sheila Hansen, of Harlan; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings: Steven Harvey, of Des Moines, and Debbie Grimm, of Rochester, Minnesota.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Keith Stoltze

Funeral services for Keith Stoltze, 62, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Charte…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Decision to fire Uvalde school police chief postponed indefinitely