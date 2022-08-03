Mass of Christian Burial for Katherine I. Nielsen, 60, of Denison, will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 9, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with inurnment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

She died Saturday, July 30.

Survivors include her children, Josh Nielsen, of Huxley, Tiffany Nelson, of Denison, and Nathaniel Nielsen, of Denison; four grandchildren; her mother, Elizabeth Swanson, of Ankeny; and siblings, Alan Swanson, of Ankeny, Rita Swanson, of Denison, Roxanne Townsend, of Denison, John Swanson, of Grimes, Joy Plattner, of Omaha, Nebraska, Lori O’Meara, of West Des Moines, and Janice Swanson, of Portland, Oregon.