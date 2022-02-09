Keanealy receives CHI Spirit of Service Award

CHI Health Missouri Valley, recently awarded the Spirit of Service Award to Susie Kenealy. The award is the highest employee recognition award given by CHI Health. The award is a standardized recognition program to honor staff throughout CHI Health. The guiding principles of the program are the core values: Compassion, Inclusion, Integrity, Excellence and Collaboration. Staff competencies and demonstration of service to the mission, patients and staff are also considered when selecting a recipient. Kenealy, is the Department Support Assistant for the physical therapy department at the Wellness Center and has been employed by CHI Health for since 2006.