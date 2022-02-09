CHI Health Missouri Valley, recently awarded the Spirit of Service Award to Susie Kenealy. The award is the highest employee recognition award given by CHI Health. The award is a standardized recognition program to honor staff throughout CHI Health. The guiding principles of the program are the core values: Compassion, Inclusion, Integrity, Excellence and Collaboration. Staff competencies and demonstration of service to the mission, patients and staff are also considered when selecting a recipient. Kenealy, is the Department Support Assistant for the physical therapy department at the Wellness Center and has been employed by CHI Health for since 2006.
Keanealy receives CHI Spirit of Service Award
