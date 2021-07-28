Funeral services for Ken Ransom, 89, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, August 2, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

He died Monday, July 26, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Beulah Ransom, of Denison; children, Sharon Campbell, of Lebanon, Missouri, Kenny Ransom, of Dow City, and Steven Ransom and Kevin Ransom, both of Denison; 11 grandchildren; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Julie Jepsen, of Denison, Janice Wood, of Oskaloosa, and Carol Goeppner, of Webster City.