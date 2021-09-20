Funeral services for Kenneth Kock, 84, of Vail, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, September 24, at United Church in Westside with burial at the Westside Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 23, at United Church in Westside.

He died Sunday, September 19, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Kock, of Vail; his son, Dan Kock, of Westside; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ron Kock, of Carroll.