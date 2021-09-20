 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenneth Kock
0 comments

Kenneth Kock

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Funeral services for Kenneth Kock, 84, of Vail, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, September 24, at United Church in Westside with burial at the Westside Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 23, at United Church in Westside.

He died Sunday, September 19, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Kock, of Vail; his son, Dan Kock, of Westside; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ron Kock, of Carroll.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The moon's phases may be affecting mankind's sleep

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Luz Maria Jaime Sanchez

Mass of Christian Burial for Luz Maria Jaime Sanchez, 53, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 18, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail.

Local

Elmo P. “Bing” Bengfort

Arrangements and services for Elmo P. “Bing” Bengfort, 93, formerly of Denison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, at St. Rose of Lima C…

Local

Connie Teut

Visitation for Connie Teut, 80, of Schleswig, will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, September 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics