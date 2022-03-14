Mass of Christian Burial for Kenny Lally, 66, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Charter Oak.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak with a rosary at 4 p.m. and a prayer service at 7:30 p.m.

He died Sunday, March 13, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Rosie; three children, Trent, of Logan, Trevor, of Mapleton, and Tessa Genners, of Bennington, Nebraska; seven grandchildren; his mother, Mary Lally; siblings, David, Terry, Carolyn Wyant, Martina Turner, Tim, Maria Wormley and Don.