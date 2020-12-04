Kenya school project slowed by COVID, will open in July

Kenya has cloudy days – but no truly cold weather - so many people use solar water heaters.

She hasn’t had a hot shower since she arrived in early September.

“We had an electric shower but it shorted out all the time and I just said I don’t even want to deal with it anymore,” Andrea said. “So we heat water in the kitchen and take a bucket bath in our shower stall. It’s not as bad as it sounds.”

She hopes to - eventually - use biogas for cooking.

“People use cow manure to generate biogas to cook with and sometimes even for lighting in their houses,” Andrea said. “I’m really interested in that.”

The coronavirus pandemic has slowed the opening of their school. Simbolei Academy will be a high school for about 300 girls.

The construction crew is currently finishing the exterior of the school building and working on the cafeteria.

“The Kenyan government has allowed some students to go back to school - certain grades that are preparing for national exams,” she said.

The government also ordered high schools not to accept freshmen until next July.