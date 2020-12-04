Kenya school project slowed by COVID, will open in July

One of the challenges of living in rural Kenya is a lack of adequate veterinary services, according to Andrea (Bachmann) Kaitany, who moved in September to the country to start a girls’ school.
She and her husband, Richard, have seven head of cattle on the land where they are building the school.
“Getting vet help is a big problem,” Andrea said. “We have veterinary technicians whose transport is by motorcycle; they can come and help but they can’t do surgeries. They don’t have access to a lot of the medications that have to be kept refrigerated or in liquid nitrogen.”
The actual veterinarians they have found are too far away to travel to Iten.
“The only thing they’ll do is they’ll give us advice and tell the vet tech what to,” she said. “That’s a big problem for people here who want to improve their livestock because the higher grade of livestock they have the more veterinary care they need - and they can’t get it.”
A lot of animals die as a result of not being able to get vaccines or antibiotics or what Americans consider to be basic veterinary care, she said.
“That is a big problem here for farmers; it puts a real damper on people wanting to buy expensive livestock or do big projects,” Andrea said. “We’re still trying to figure it out. The vet techs have helped a lot, but for things that are really serious they are kind of out of their depth.”
She didn’t realize how bad the problem was until she was right in the middle of it.
“We’re actually hoping eventually to start a small cooperative of the farmers around here to provide some of those things for themselves; storage for medicines and maybe vaccination programs and things like that,” she said.
That will have to be after she has gotten to know her neighbors better and is not brand new to the area.
“Because of COVID, we can’t get to know our new neighbors, and we can’t really go out and socialize and see people,” she said. “That’s made it a little harder.”
She and Richard are having a new house built on their property.
“It’s slow because they do everything by hand,” she said.
There are no large machines to do any of the major work.
“Today (November 26) they were laying in what they call the ballast – stones that go under the cement slabs – basically it was guys with wheelbarrows hauling these stones,” she said. “If one piece was a little bit too big they would whack it a few times and break it up.”
Andrea said she and Richard hope to put a solar hot water heater in the new house.
“The electricity is not reliable, even in the best of circumstances, so most people don’t rely on electricity exclusively,” she said.
Kenya has cloudy days – but no truly cold weather - so many people use solar water heaters.
She hasn’t had a hot shower since she arrived in early September.
“We had an electric shower but it shorted out all the time and I just said I don’t even want to deal with it anymore,” Andrea said. “So we heat water in the kitchen and take a bucket bath in our shower stall. It’s not as bad as it sounds.”
She hopes to - eventually - use biogas for cooking.
“People use cow manure to generate biogas to cook with and sometimes even for lighting in their houses,” Andrea said. “I’m really interested in that.”
The coronavirus pandemic has slowed the opening of their school. Simbolei Academy will be a high school for about 300 girls.
The construction crew is currently finishing the exterior of the school building and working on the cafeteria.
“The Kenyan government has allowed some students to go back to school - certain grades that are preparing for national exams,” she said.
The government also ordered high schools not to accept freshmen until next July.
“Since all of our students will be freshmen, we’re not going to be having classes until toward the end of July when the government okays it, which is actually all right because it allows us to do some of these ag projects that we’re interested in,” Andrea said. “I will probably come back to the U.S. for a month or two to take care of my mom in the winter, so it works out pretty well for us.”
She said she and Richard might have planned a little bit differently had they known how long it would be before things would return to normal.
“But everyone around the world is going through this,” she said. “We can’t complain too much.”
The pandemic will continue to be at the forefront of their lives for a few more months.
“We see the construction workers every day, but we don’t go near them because we’re trying to avoid close contact with other people,” she said. “Our little pod is quite small.”
Andrea and Richard, along with their farm/construction manager and his wife and children, are the only people with whom they have close contact.
Having internet has allowed Andrea and Richard to stay in touch with their four children, who range in age from 20 to 33, and Andrea’s mother.
They use the phone function of the Messenger app, which is also how this interview was conducted.
“I just talked to my mom and daughter in Denison a couple of hours ago,” Andrea said.
Although she enjoys being back on the familiar surroundings of a farm, Andrea said that Kenya does not have Iowa’s seasons.
“It’s very strange to be here in November because it just looks like June outside,” she said. “The trees are all still green, the grass is green, and you can still plant vegetables.”
And winter is never coming.
November in Kenya felt like time for the Crawford County Fair, she said.
Iten has almost no light pollution, so the night skies are amazing, she said.
“I’m not an astronomer, but to go outside and see the sky in the southern hemisphere is very striking,” Andrea said. “Even if you’re not much of a starwatcher, you know immediately that something is really different.”
The Big and Little Dipper constellations are nowhere to be seen – but a luminous band across the sky stands out.
“The first time I brought my kids here they said, ‘What is that in the middle of the sky?’ I said, ‘That’s the Milky Way,’ but none of us had ever really seen it before because there’s almost nowhere in the U.S. where it’s that dark,” she said. “The night skies are wonderful.”