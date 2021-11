Visitation for Kermit Henningsen, 86, formerly of Deloit, will take place 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, November 22, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

He died Wednesday, November 17, at Manning Senior Living in Manning.

Survivors include his children, Doreen Henningsen, Dawn Winey, Kevin Henningsen and Donald Henningsen; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brothers, Marlo Henningsen, Dale Henningsen and Wesley Henningsen.