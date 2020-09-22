Kevin and Anissa Vaughn are new pastors at Cornerstone Family Church

They moved to Collingwood, a town in Ontario, Canada, in 2000 to pastor the Living Faith Christian Church.

In 2007 they pioneered Living Well Ministries in Cobourg, Ontario, which included a traveling ministry in addition to the local church.

They returned to the United States in 2015.

Anissa said Cornerstone Family Church is a nondenominational, spirit-filled, bible-based church.

“Our main goal is to help awaken the believer of the reality of what makes them born again and who they are in Christ so they can live their lives that way,” she said. “It’s not just a religious tradition; it’s a relationship.

“We’re a family church so we welcome children of all ages,” she said. “We minister to the whole family.”

The Sunday morning services are recorded and put on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The church’s website is at cornerstonedenison.com.

Anissa noted that individuals who want to visit the website should use that address rather than using Google to search for it; the address for the previous website, which is not functional, sometimes comes up.