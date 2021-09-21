 Skip to main content
Kham Tanh Leng
Kham Tanh Leng

  • Updated
A funeral service celebrating the life of Kham “Kim” Tanh Leng, 70, of Bellevue, Nebraska, formerly of Denison, will be conducted on Friday, September 24.

Visitation for family and friends will begin at noon followed by the service at 1 p.m. at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel, 3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, Nebraska.

She will have a burial service right after the funeral at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 2300 South 78th Street, Omaha, Nebraska, where she will be laid to rest.

She died Friday, September 17.

Survivors include her son, Sombath Leng; her daughters, Sandy Stevenson and Sally Conrad; 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Billy Leng; and siblings who reside in the country of Laos.

The John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

