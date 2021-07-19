 Skip to main content
Kim Nelson
Kim Nelson

Memorial services for Kim Nelson, 62, of Denison, will be conducted at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Private family burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Arcadia.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

He died Friday, July 16, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.

Survivors include his son, Chris Nelson, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; mother, Andrea Nelson, of Denison; and siblings, Cindy Nelson, of Indianola, David Nelson, of North Liberty, and Robert Nelson, of Parker, Colorado.

