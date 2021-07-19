 Skip to main content
Kris Woebke
Kris Woebke

Mass of Christian Burial for 57-year-old Kris Woebke, 57, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 22, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with a prayer service at 4:45 p.m.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Sunday, July 18, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Survivors include her children: RaShel Van Houten, of Alta, and Daniel Woebke Jr., of Denison; four grandchildren; and five brothers Steve Mathies, Jim Mathies, Jerry Mathies, Mark Mathies and Russ Mathies.

