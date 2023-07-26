The Lake Riders Saddle Club, Lake View, Iowa held its second Fun Day of the year on July 9 at the clubgrounds. The winners for the day were:

Senior Division

Barry Bergman – Arthur – First Place (left)

Jamie Jepsen – Mapleton – Second Place (center)

Jessica Jurgensen – Denison – Third Place (right)

Junior Division

Abby Bergman – Arthur – First Place (left)

Lyli Morgan – Schleswig – Second Place (center)

Sophie Morgan – Schleswig – Third Place (right)

PeeWee Division

June Jurgensen – Denison – First Place (left)

Izzi Miller – Denison – Second Place (middle)

Jules Jurgensen – Denison – Third Place (right)

Thank you to a few of our sponsors — United Bank of Iowa, Reiling Electric, The Bar, and Haley Equipment.

Fun Days are open to the public. We invite horse enthusiasts to join us — either participating or simply watching an afternoon of family fun. Plan to attend our other Fun Days Aug. 6 and Aug. 13 at the clubgrounds, located north of Lake View at the intersection of Rolf Avenue and 290th Street.