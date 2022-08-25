Land Transactions August 2021

Warranty Deeds
Daniel Nelson and Cindy L. Nelson to Abel F. Montes and Maura Salguero, Lot 9 Block 4, Vail Original Town; $3,500
Charles R. Ertz and Nancy A. Ertz to Levi Charles William Gray, Lots 16, 17 & 18 Block 14, Vail Original Town, $151,000
Timothy Edward Kropf and Jennifer Lyn Kropf to Quality Rentals LLC, N1/2 SE1/4 Section 24, Denison Township; $185,000
David C. Abbot, Chanee M. Abbott and Jean Kay Abbgott to Bradley W. McColloough and Tamara J. McCollough, NE1/4 SW1/4 Section 26, Goodrich Township; $310,000
David C. Abbott, Chanee M. Abbott and Jean Kay Abbott to Bradley W. McCollough and Tamara J. McColough, NE1/4 SW1/4 Section 26, Goodrich Township; $310,000
Jacob R. Segebart and Whitney Segebart to Odvin Menendez, Lot 3, Denison Purdy Hills 3rd Addition; $230,000
Juan H. Escobar and Rosa M. Escobar to Alina Ochoa, Lot 7, Denison Northwood 4th Addition; $185,000
Howard Bell Trust, Rodger Eugene Bell, Trustee, to Rodger Eugene Bell, W1/2 SE1/4 Section 33, Goodrich Township, NE1/4 SE1/4 Section 33, Goodrich Township, NW1/4 Section 33, Goodrich Township, W1/2 NE1/4 Section 34, Goodrich Township, NE1/4 NW1/4 Section 34, Goodrich Township, N1/2 NW1/4 Section 34, Goodrich Township, SW1/4 SE1/4 Section 34, Goodrich Township, E1/2 NE1/4 Section 3, East Boyer Township, W1/2 NW1/4 Section 2, East Boyer Township
The Maschhoffs LLC to Hidden Valley Farms Inc., SE1/4 NE1/4 Section 18, Paradise Township, NE1/4 SE1/4 Section 18, Paradise Township; $1,032,000
The Maschhoffs LLC to Hidden Valley Farms Inc., NW1/4 NE1/4 Section 3, Willow Township; $1,023,000
The Maschhoffs LLC to Hidden Valley Farms Inc., NE1/4 NW1/4 Section 18, Paradise Township, SE1/4 NW1/4 Section 18, Paradise Township; $1,032,000
The Maschhoffs LLC to Hidden Valley Farms Inc., NW1/4 NW1/4 Section 33, Willow Township; $1,032,000
William Blunk and Patricia Blunk to William Blunk LE, Patricia Blunk LE, Timothy W. Blunk, Jeffrey D. Blunk, and Jason P. Blunk, SW1/4 SW1/4 Section 13, Otter Creek Township, SE1/4 SW1/4 Section 13, Otter Creek Township
Kelsi N. Segebart to Robert V. Ettleman, Lot 3, Dow City Hillside Addition; $4,500
Earl R. Groth and Teresa Groth to Sheila J. Groth, Earl R. Groth LE and Theresa Groth LE, S1/2 NW1/4 Section 8, Goodrich Township
Leila Maack and Larry R. Maack to Lonnie Kastner, Lots 8, 9 & 10 Block 10, Schleswig Original Town; $70,000
Marvin Leopold and Carol Leopold to Tracy A. Bettey, Lots 9, 10 & 11 Block 18, Manilla Original Town; $19,950
Diane Bellinghausen and James Bellinghausen to Dustin D. Weller, S1/2 N1/2 NW1/4 Section 26, West Side Township; $380,000
Bradley Alan Lundell and Sarah Rebecca Lundell to Lundell Plastics Corporation, N1/2 SW1/4 Section 1, Otter Creek Township; $821,100
Bernice Drees to Richard A. Drees and Deidre S. Drees, S1/2 SW1/4 Section 6 Soldier Township; $84,000
Huebner & Company Inc. to Lesa Renee Auld, Lots 1 & 2 Block 57, Denison Original Town; $175,000
Justis W. Robson, Allyson Robson and Allyson Allen to Maria Graciela Galvez Franco, SW1/4 NE1/4 Section 11, Stockholm Township; $200,000
Russell D. Steffen and Michele A. Steffen to Russel D. Steffen and Michele A. Steffen Revocable Trust dated July 29, 2021, Russell D. Steffen and Michele A. Steffen, Trustees, E1/2 NE1/4 Section 32 Paradise Township; E1/2 SE1/4 Section 20 Paradise Township; NE1/4 NE1/4 Section 29 Paradise Township; S1/2 SW1/4 Section 21 Paradise Township; S1/2 SW1/4 Section 28 Paradise Township; NW1/4 Section 28 Paradise Township
Jack Gale and Terry L. Gale to Tracy Scott Helmhold, Blocks 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 Lot 20, Charter Oak Original Town; $112,000
Putnam Farms Inc. to Putbro Farms Inc., SW1/4 NE1/4 Section 33 Paradise Township, N1/2 SE1/4 Section 33 Paradise Township, NW1/4 Section 33 Paradise Township
Brenda Mace and Gregory J. Mace to Jacob Kluver, NE1/4 NW1/4 Section 5 Stockholm Township; $47,000
Marlene Jahn, Lance L. Jahn, Laurie S. North, Lynette M. Gaskill and Chad A. Gaskill to Darrel Mohler and Jane Mohler, Lots 7 & 8 Block 45 Manilla Original Town; $80,000
Cody S. Malone and Jodi Malone to Connie Garrett, Lot 2 Block 25 Dow City Park Addition; $27,500
Wells Fargo Bank NA to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lots 2, 3 & 4 Block 26, Kiron Swanson’s 3rd Addition
Gary Wulf and Ruth Wulf to Kyle Wulf and Cinnamon Wulf, S1/2 SE1/4 Section 2 Stockholm Township; $140,000
Zola Jean Friedrichsen to Zola Jean Friedrichsen LE, Randal Friedrichsen and Vicky Jean Brown, NW1/4 Section 34 Otter Creek Township
Scott A. Slechta and Tricia Slechta to James L. Slechta Revocable Trust and Faylenne Slechta Revocable Trust, James L. Slechta and Faylenne Slechta Trustees, NE1/4 NE1/4 Section 30 Jackson Township; $330,000
Nola LaFrentz Irrevocable Trust, Brandi Lang and Jeremy Paulsen Co-Trustees to Delbert Clausen and Frances Clausen, Lot 13 Schleswig Southern Heights 3rd Addition; $243,000
Joyce Ann Von Glan, Kim Von Glan, Gerald Arthur Pieper and Diane Pieper to Richard C. Pieper and Janice E. Pieper, Lots 1 and 2 Block 25 Vail Original Town; $58,800
Leroy M. Childress and Dorothy E. Childress Trust, Leroy M. Childress and Dorothy E. Childress, Trustees to Leroy M. Childress and Dorothy E. Childress, NW1/4 SE1/4 Section 22 Denison Township, E1/2 SW1/4 Section 22 Denison Township, NE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4, Secition 22, Denison Township, SE1/4 SW1/4 Section 22 Denison Township
Leroy M. Childress and Dorothy E. Childress to Leroy M. Childress LE, Dorothy E. Childress LE, Sarah Hogue and Pamela Vigil, NW1/4 SE1/4 Section 22 Denison Township, E1/2 SW1/4 Section 22 Denison Township, NE1/4 NW1/4 SE 1/4 Section 22 Denison Township, SE1/4 SW1/4 Section 22 Denison Township
Kenneth R. Lally and Rosella K. Lally to Rosella K. Lally and Kenneth R. Lally, Lots 12 and 13 Block 4 Charter Oak Original Town, NW1/4 NE1/4 Section 17 Hanover Township; $1
Kenneth R. Lally and Rosella K. Lally to Rosella K. Lally Revocable Trust and Kenneth R. Lally Revocable Trust, Rosella K. Lally and Kenneth R. Lally Trustees, Lots 12, 13, 18 & 19 Block 4 Charter Oak Original Town, NW1/4 NE1/4 Section 17 Hanover Township; $1
Sharlene V. Hansen and Kenneth R. Hansen to Rhonda R. Christensen, Lot 7 Block 15 Manilla Original Town; $57,500
Christene M. Pridie to Nicole Jo Barnhouse, Lot 4 Block 42 Schleswig Original Town; $130,900
Eric P. Mahney to 2590 Willow Creek LLC, NW1/4 Section 19 Denison Township, W1/2 NE1/4 Section 19 Denison Township
Rita Shumate and Walter Shumate III to Eric Shumate, SE1/4 NW1/4 Section 31 Union Township; $87,000
Eric J. Martens and Teresa L. Martens to Nicholas Scott Anderson, SW1/4 SW1/4 Section 23 Denison Township; $460,000
Dudley Ullrich and Julie Ullrich to JAR Farms LTD N1/2 NE1/4 Section 5 Milford Township, S1/2 SE1/4 Section 32 Stockholm Township, W1/2 NE1/4 Section 33 Stockholm Township, SE1/4 SW1/4 Section 33 Stockholm Township, SW1/4 Section 33 Stockholm Township, NW1/4 Section 33 Stockholm Township; $2,750,000
Lynn R. Burns and Mary E. Burns to Ross Kastner, Lot 5 Block 1 Kiron Original Town; $52,000
Cathy M. Christiansen and Richard Christiansen to Rex A. McCollough, W1/2 NW1/4 Section 27 Milford Township; $671,600
Dan C. Raper to S&S Construction Company LLC, NW1/2 SE1/4 Section 15 Denison Township; $35,000
Jeffery Bean and Deborah Bean to Steven K. Brownmiller and Kathy Berens Brownmiller, Lot 8 Unit 1 Denison Brummer Estate Addition; $230,000
Delores Jensen to Marcos Valdez, Lots 3 and 4 Block 79 Denison Original Town; $85,000
Joint Warranty Deed
David D. Malone and Stephanie Malone to Craig Malone and Julie Malone, Lot 6 Block 25 Dow City Park Addition; $55,000
Candace J. Stobbe to Troy A. Waterbury and Jacqueline Waterbury, Lots 15, 16 & 17 Block 32 Manilla Original Town
Court Officer Deed
Richard V. Penn Estate, Thomas Penn and James Penn, Co-Executors to Meagan McGinn and Brandon McGinn, Lot 11 block 2 Denison Ridgeway 3rd Addition; $123,000
Juan Antonio Valdivia Garcia and Maria G. Rubio De Garcia Administrator to Maria G. Rubio De Garcia, Lot 18 Denison Northwood 2nd Addition
Mary Jane Miller Estate, Shelly Buresh and Tami Dunham, Executors, to Michael Jolkowski and Bridgit Jolkowski, SW1/4 Section 21 Boyer Township, NE1/4 SW1/4 Section 21 Boyer Township; $395,000
Georgena M. Knott Estate, Krysten Knott, executor to Gregory A. Ulmer and Melanie A. Ulmer, Lots 6 and 7 Block 101 Denison Original Town; $93,500
Lendall L. Jahn Estate, Lynette Gaskill, Administrator to Jane Mohler and Darrel Mohler, Lots 7 & 8 Block 45 Manilla Original Town
Alverdo C. Sando Estate, Tami Skarin and Evan Moir Co-Executors to Jesse Carter and Tina Carter, SW1/4 SW1/4 Section 7 East Boyer Township; $225,000
Leonard Walde Estate, Shirley A. Walde and Ricky A. Lenz, Co-Executors to Eventide Nursing, Zion Lutheran Church & School of Denison, Camp Okoboji LCMS, Rodney Lenz, Ricky Lenz, Tina Lenz, Wanda R. Conway, Joe Schierbrock, Jean Schierbrock, Gordon Weller, Joyce Weller, Marilyn Yoakum and Shirley A. Walde LE, NW1/4 Section 16 Hayes Township, NE1/4 Section 20 Hayes Township
Deborah Kay Johnson Estate, Todd F. Reinking and Ross G. Reinking, Co-Executors to Gary Reimer and Linda Reimer, NE1/4 NW1/4 Section 24 Morgan Township, NW1/4 NE1/4 Section 24, Morgan Township; $500,000
Quit Claim Deed
Judean H. Kunze and Margaret N. Kunze to J&M Kunze Family Trust, SW1/4 Section 31 Hanover Township, W1/2 NW1/4 Section 31 Hanover Township
Gordon Weller and Joyce Weller to Rodney Lenz, Ricky Lenz and Wanda R. Conway, NW1/4 Section 16 Hayes Township, NW1/4 Section 16 Hayes Township, NE1/4 Section 20 Hayes Township
Joe Schierbrock to Rodney Lenz, Ricky Lenz and Wanda R. Conway, NW1/4 Section 16 Hayes Township, NE1/4 Section 20 Hayes Township
Marilyn Yoakum to Rodney Lenz, Ricky Lenz and Wanda R. Conway, NW1/4 Section 16 Hayes Township, NE1/4 Section 20 Hayes Township
Russell Adkins to Timothy Hennings, Lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9 Block 5 Ricketts Original Town
Dudley Ullrich, Julie Ullrich, Hans Hoffmeier, Linda Hoffmeier, Kent Lansink and Elkie Lansink to JAR Farms LTD, SE1/4 SE1/4 Section 32 Stockholm Township, S1/2 SE1/4 Section 32 Stockholm Township, SW1/4 SW1/4 Section 33 Stockholm Township, NW1/4 Section 33 Stockholm Township, SW1/4 Section 33 Stockholm Township
Scott Boettger and Riannon Boettger to Jeremiah Mead, Lots 1 & 2 Block 7 Charter Oak Harrison’s Addition; $5,000
Contract
Daniel M. Ahart and Patricia D. Ahart to Francisco A. Ramirez and Marleny Ana Argueta Argueta, Lots 3, 4 & 5 Block 24 Denison Original Town; $78,000
Delores D. Jensen to Terry Soll, Lot 9 Block 69 Denison Original Town; $58,000
State Tax Lien
Iowa Department of Revenue to Daniel L. Shattuck