Largest project ever for county secondary road system

“It’s a large project,” Assman said. “I don’t believe there has been a larger project on the secondary road system in its history in terms of dollar amount.”

The next step will be for the Crawford County Board of Supervisors to review the bids and decide whether or not to accept the low bid and award the project.

The Iowa DOT would then also award the project.

“I have every reason to believe that will take place because it (the bid) wasn’t that much higher than our estimate,” he said.

“Once we get the contract signed by everybody, then we can set up a time to meet and talk to them (the contractor) and get a tentative schedule with them. If they want to get going right away, we can maybe even have a pre-construction conference. There are a lot of unknowns at this point.”

Assman said the county does not have any previous experience with OMG Midwest.

“That particular company we haven’t worked directly with in Crawford County before, but they’re a large company and I have no reason to believe we wouldn’t have a good performance out here,” he said.