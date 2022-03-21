Funeral services for Larry Thies, 76, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

He died Friday, March 18, at his home.

Survivors include his children, Cory Thies, of Schleswig, Jeff Thies, of Denison, and Jenni Martin, of Deloit; step-children, Donny Graham Jr., of Council Bluffs, Rex Graham, of Oregon, and Amy Kethcart, of Stanton, Nebraska; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Linda Culver, of Hayden, Idaho, and Darlene Taylor, of Loveland, Colorado.