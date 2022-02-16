Funeral services for Lavern Wessel, 96, of Ricketts, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Soldier Township, in Charter Oak with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery, Ricketts Highway, in Charter Oak.

He died Tuesday, February 15, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Irma Wessel, of Ricketts; his children, Carol Meadows, of Charter Oak, Randy Wessel, of Berne, Jan Wessel, of Ricketts, and Gregg Wessel, of Audubon; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and a brother, Richard Wessel, of Denison.