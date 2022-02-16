 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funeral services for Lavern Wessel, 96, of Ricketts, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Soldier Township, in Charter Oak with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery, Ricketts Highway, in Charter Oak.

He died Tuesday, February 15, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Irma Wessel, of Ricketts; his children, Carol Meadows, of Charter Oak, Randy Wessel, of Berne, Jan Wessel, of Ricketts, and Gregg Wessel, of Audubon; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and a brother, Richard Wessel, of Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

