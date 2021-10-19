 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LaVerna Ewoldt
0 comments

LaVerna Ewoldt

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Funeral services LaVerna Ewoldt, 100, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 23, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

She died Saturday, October 16, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include her children, Diane Edgar, of Denison, Dale Ewoldt, of Vail, Dean Ewoldt, of Humboldt, and Darlys Ewoldt, of Chicago, Illinois; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Artist paints a mural made with the ashes of the Amazon in Brazil

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Roger Brodersen

Funeral services for Roger Brodersen 78, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison wi…

Local

Kenneth Mueller

A visitation for Kenneth Anton Mueller, 25, of Urbandale, formerly of Ricketts, will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, at t…

Local

Roger Harm

Funeral services for Roger Harm, 78, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswi…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics