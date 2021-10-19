Funeral services LaVerna Ewoldt, 100, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 23, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

She died Saturday, October 16, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include her children, Diane Edgar, of Denison, Dale Ewoldt, of Vail, Dean Ewoldt, of Humboldt, and Darlys Ewoldt, of Chicago, Illinois; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.