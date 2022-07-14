 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LaVerne Milow

Funeral services for LaVerne Milow, 93, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

He died Tuesday, July 12, at Gracewell/Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Viola Milow, of Denison; children, Mike Milow, of Nebraska, Lori Garrett, of Louisiana, and Brad Milow, of Colorado; step-children, George Janssen, of Denison, Lana Wellsandt, of Ankeny, Curtis Janssen, of Manning, and Ruth Ann Crecelius, of North Carolina; 15 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

