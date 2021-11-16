Testing available at public health clinics
About 3.3 million American households have children under six years of age who live in homes with lead exposure hazards. Even low levels of lead exposure can result in damage to the brain and nervous system, learning and behavior problems, growth and development, hearing and speech problems and other health-related issues. There is no safe blood lead level in children.
Lead can be found throughout a child’s environment.Lead poisoning is caused by swallowing or breathing lead. Most children get lead poisoning from deteriorated lead-based paint found in homes built before 1978. Children can breathe in lead dust that is formed when paint peels and cracks.This especially happens during activities such as home renovations, repairs and painting. Lead dust can be swallowed when it settles on food and food preparation surfaces. Most children get lead poisoning when they breathe or swallow the dust on their hands and toys.
Children can also become exposed to lead from adults’ jobs or hobbies, toys, jewelry and furniture painted with lead-based paint. Lead-glazed pottery or porcelain and imported items such as health remedies, foods, candies, cosmetics, and powders could contain lead.
The Iowa Care for Kids Program recommends that all children ages one and two receive a lead test as part of their well child exam. Risk assessment of lead exposure should be completed at all well child visits between six months and six years of age. Most lead poisoned children show no visible symptoms. The best way to tell if your child has been exposed is with a blood lead test. Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health offers free lead testing monthly during Immunization clinics.
Following is the Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health immunization clinic schedule.
Thursday, November 18: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monday, December 6: 1-5:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 16: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Lead poisoning is preventable. The goal is to prevent lead exposure before a child is harmed. Lead hazards must be identified and controlled or safely removed from a child’s environment. It is important that parents discuss lead testing with their health care professional or call your local public health office with questions. If you have any questions about child health and safety call Jennifer Chapman, BSN RN your Child Care Nurse Consultant (CCNC) at 712-263-3303. The Child Care Nurse Consultant Program in Harrison, Crawford, Cass, Monona and Shelby counties is funded by BVCS Early Childhood Iowa, HMS Early Childhood, Boost4Families Early Childhood Iowa, and the Iowa Department of Public Health.