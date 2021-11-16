Lead poisoning is preventable

Testing available at public health clinics

About 3.3 million American households have children under six years of age who live in homes with lead exposure hazards. Even low levels of lead exposure can result in damage to the brain and nervous system, learning and behavior problems, growth and development, hearing and speech problems and other health-related issues. There is no safe blood lead level in children.

Lead can be found throughout a child’s environment.Lead poisoning is caused by swallowing or breathing lead. Most children get lead poisoning from deteriorated lead-based paint found in homes built before 1978. Children can breathe in lead dust that is formed when paint peels and cracks.This especially happens during activities such as home renovations, repairs and painting. Lead dust can be swallowed when it settles on food and food preparation surfaces. Most children get lead poisoning when they breathe or swallow the dust on their hands and toys.

Children can also become exposed to lead from adults’ jobs or hobbies, toys, jewelry and furniture painted with lead-based paint. Lead-glazed pottery or porcelain and imported items such as health remedies, foods, candies, cosmetics, and powders could contain lead.