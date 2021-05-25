Learn to Hunt program opens registration for Field To Fork Deer Hunting Program

Courses hosted in Adel, Altoona and Council Bluffs

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a six month workshop to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook white-tailed deer to individuals who have little to no archery hunting experience.

This workshop consists of summer long archery practices, a fall workshop and hunting opportunities throughout Iowa’s archery season. All sessions are lead by instructors that possess the experience to teach skills necessary to become efficient archers and bow hunters.

“For those interested in the challenge of bow hunting as a means of sourcing their own protein or red meat, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Participants will spend the summer becoming proficient archers with bows provided by Iowa DNR. As summer progresses, they’ll learn basic strategies for hunting deer such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices and tree stand placement. During the fall, they will learn how to field dress, clean and cook deer from professional butchers and local chefs.