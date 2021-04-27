Learning and refreshing your knowledge of the recycling basics

Solid waste agency says every day should be Earth Day
On April 22, 1970, over 20 million Americans took to the streets across America to protest the deterioration of the environment and voice concerns surrounding pollution and its impact on human health.
Because of the efforts of these concerned Americans, the Environmental Protection Agency was created and numerous environmental laws and Acts were pass, including the Clean Air Act, and soon after, the Clean Water Act.
These laws changed the engineering and lifetime monitoring of the landfill industry. The country now enjoys improved disposal services, highly engineered landfill construction, groundwater protection, and the introduction of the Recycling Services that Crawford County Area Solid Waste Agency/Commission (CCASW) is proud to provide today.
To commemorate and renew the vision of Earth Day, CCASW is asking all citizens of Crawford County to learn or review recycling basics, and make it a daily part of their home and office routine.
To help with recycling basics and provide answers to “where to dispose of” questions, all households in Crawford County will receive an every door direct mailing recycling brochure in the upcoming week. Rack cards with recycling basics will be placed throughout the communities of Crawford County. And as always, answers to disposal and recycling questions can be found at the CCASW website www.westcentralsolidwaste.com
“We have seen a slow, yet steady decline in recycling in Crawford County over the years…and an increase in garbage mixed in recycling. Our mission is to keep valuable recyclable materials out of the landfill and in production, while running a fiscally sound recycle program,” said Chuck Ettleman, manager of the Crawford County Area Solid Waste Agency/Commission. “Our recycling brochures provide an opportunity to bring recycling education into every home in our service area. The brochure is two sided, providing recycling information in both English and Spanish. Our goal is to increase participation in the recycling program while reducing garbage contamination.”
CCASW encourages people to celebrate Earth Day every day and to make an environmental impact by recycling. It’s a small daily routine that has a huge global effect. Much like the protesters of the 1970s, our actions today, will provide a bright and beautiful tomorrow. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.