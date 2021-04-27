Learning and refreshing your knowledge of the recycling basics

Solid waste agency says every day should be Earth Day

On April 22, 1970, over 20 million Americans took to the streets across America to protest the deterioration of the environment and voice concerns surrounding pollution and its impact on human health.

Because of the efforts of these concerned Americans, the Environmental Protection Agency was created and numerous environmental laws and Acts were pass, including the Clean Air Act, and soon after, the Clean Water Act.

These laws changed the engineering and lifetime monitoring of the landfill industry. The country now enjoys improved disposal services, highly engineered landfill construction, groundwater protection, and the introduction of the Recycling Services that Crawford County Area Solid Waste Agency/Commission (CCASW) is proud to provide today.

To commemorate and renew the vision of Earth Day, CCASW is asking all citizens of Crawford County to learn or review recycling basics, and make it a daily part of their home and office routine.