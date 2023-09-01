Book signing and discussion Sept. 12

Michelle (Blum) Cowan joins us at the Norelius Community Library on Sept. 12 to discuss her book, "Better Not Bitter."

Cowan, a lifelong resident of Iowa, takes the reader on a journey of love, loss, power, influence, courage, honor and deep brokenness following the death of her husband, Joe Cowan in 1991. Cowan's book brings hope for a chance of a new normal, a time of restoration, and living with permission granted.

Join us on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

September is Library Card Sign-up Month

Get in your element this September and sign up for a library card!

From borrowing books, e-books and audio books, to getting homework help, learning new skills or attending story time, a library card helps you do more of what you enjoy. A library card is your most important school supply — it's elemental, really — and everyone, young and old, should have one.