Little Hawks Childcare Center receives two grants

The Little Hawks Childcare Center in Manilla was notified last week that the project has received a grant of $101,240 from Future Ready Iowa.
The Manilla area has 3.78 children per licensed childcare slot and is considered a “child care desert,” according to the definition provided by the Center for American Progress.
The new childcare center will help alleviate that need.
The center will be located in the west wing of the former Manilla school building.
A $300,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Iowa Economic Development Authority was awarded to the project in February.
“The purpose of it (the Future Ready Iowa grant) is for things needed for use on a day-to-day to basis – white boards, desks, cupboards, cribs, changing tables, cots and those kinds of things,” said Virginia Rasmussen, treasurer of the Little Hawks Childcare Center Board.
“It will be a real boon for us; all of that is needed.”
With the $300,000 grant from February, Rasmussen said she believes the project has the funds needed for construction to begin.
That grant required matching funds, which were provided by the City of Manilla, the Manilla Municipal Utilities Board, and funds raised by the childcare center board, she said.
The preliminary cost of construction is $550,000, Rasmussen said.
Because the Manilla school building is more than 50 years old, the State of Iowa requires a study of its historic significance before the remodeling project can begin.
“A request has been made to the State Historic Preservation Office to do a site inventory,” Rasmussen said.
A determination will be made about whether the building should be on the National Register of Historic Places.
When the inventory has been completed, the process will take about 30 days.
“Once that gets done, then the funds for the block grant will be released, and then we can start taking bids,” she said.
“We’ll probably not be letting bids until the end of May.”
Rasmussen said the intention is to have the childcare center open before the end of the year.
The latest grant should help accomplish that goal, she said.
The Little Hawks Childcare Center Board continues to raise money for the project.
“Our goal is to be debt free when we open our doors and to have some money there for our startup funds,” Rasmussen said. “We don’t want to start with zero; we have to hire people and those kinds of things.”
Individuals interested in donating may send a check to Manilla City Hall or to the Little Hawks Childcare Center, Box 187, Manilla, IA, 51454.
“We have a couple fundraisers coming up: a drive-by fish fry at the Manilla Fire Department on March 26, and on July 3rd we anticipate holding a golf tournament at the golf course between Manning and Manilla,” she said.