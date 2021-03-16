Little Hawks Childcare Center receives two grants

The preliminary cost of construction is $550,000, Rasmussen said.

Because the Manilla school building is more than 50 years old, the State of Iowa requires a study of its historic significance before the remodeling project can begin.

“A request has been made to the State Historic Preservation Office to do a site inventory,” Rasmussen said.

A determination will be made about whether the building should be on the National Register of Historic Places.

When the inventory has been completed, the process will take about 30 days.

“Once that gets done, then the funds for the block grant will be released, and then we can start taking bids,” she said.

“We’ll probably not be letting bids until the end of May.”

Rasmussen said the intention is to have the childcare center open before the end of the year.

The latest grant should help accomplish that goal, she said.

The Little Hawks Childcare Center Board continues to raise money for the project.