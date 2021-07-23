 Skip to main content
Local celebrities try their hands at milking goats
Local celebrities try their hands at milking goats

How much milk could you get from a goat in one minute? That’s what the celebrity goat-milking contest at the Crawford County Fair is all about. On Thursday evening, six goat-milking stations were set up in the show arena, each with an upturned bucket to sit on and an ice cream pail to milk into. Participants received certificates and ribbons, and if they were successful, bragging rights.

Here are the results.

1st: Clint Von Glan, representing the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association, 3-1/2 cups

2nd: Dave Schwarte, representing Farm Bureau, 2 cups

3rd: Crawford County Sheriff James Steinkuehler, 1 cup

4th: Coletta Weeda, representing the Crawford County Extension Council, 2/3 cup

5th: Crawford County Treasurer Sheri Neddermeyer, 1 tablespoon

6th: Crawford County Fair Queen Emily Freese, 1 dribble

