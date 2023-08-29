Edward Jones Financial Advisor Joe Ferguson of Denison has been named to the 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking by Forbes/SHOOK Research. The list is comprised of more than 1,460 financial advisors nationwide, all under the age of 40.

Ferguson ranked No. 2 in Iowa. He has served area investors for the past seven years.

"This is an incredible honor, one I could never have achieved without the tremendous support from my branch team," Ferguson said in a news release. "And, I am forever indebted to my clients for the trust they have put in me and the relationships we've built as we work toward the financial goals that help give them the freedom to live life on their terms. This work inspires me because I know that, for years to come, I can make a meaningful difference in the lives of my clients and colleagues, and in my community."

This ranking is given to the top financial advisors under 40 in their respective states based on criteria that include compliance records, assets under care and more. The full Best-in-State list is online.