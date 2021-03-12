Local Option Sales Tax revenue spread among 14 uses in FY 2022

Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenue will be divided among 14 uses in the fiscal year 2021-2022 (FY 2022) budget that will go before a hearing at the Denison City Council at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.
City Clerk Lisa Koch estimated $979,414 in expenditures from the LOST fund in FY 2022 and $800,000 in revenue.
However, she said she estimates revenue on the conservative side to be safe.
Koch explained that the state, which receives and distributes LOST, estimates how much each government entity will receive and makes 12 equal monthly payments during the fiscal year. After June 30 (the last day of a fiscal year), the state evaluates the money that came in from LOST, and if a surplus exists, that is divided among the entities.
She said the extra payment to the city for the fiscal year that ended June 30 last year amounted to about $100,000.
She added that the state said the increase in LOST revenue is due to online sales for which the state began to collect taxes.
“I normally estimated around $730,000 (in LOST revenue). I upped that to $800,000,” said Koch. “This year we’re on track to be around $900,000, but it’s hard to say what online sales are going to do. They may decrease a little bit so I don’t want to get too carried away with my estimates.”
“Even with spending that amount of money, if we spend everything that I have proposed, we’ll still end up with right at $97,000 in LOST at the end of the year,” Koch continued.
Koch also explained that, according to the ballot language, when people voted to enact LOST, 25% of the revenue has to go for debt relief.
“That limits the amount of money we can show for actual bond payments out of LOST,” Koch told council members at last Tuesday’s meeting.
Those bond payments include $69,414 for a 2015 general obligation bond and $120,000 for a general obligation bond in fiscal year 2021-2022, if that is approved by the city council
Koch said the $120,000 estimate is on the high end.
She added that normally $20,000 in LOST revenue is transferred to the flood warning system. In FY 2022, that amount is budgeted at $50,000.
“We applied for funds through FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) for some flood equipment,” Koch said. “We don’t know where we are in that process yet. If we don’t qualify for the grant, or if we have matching funds we would need, some additional funds would come from LOST. But if we don’t qualify for the funds, I’d still like to look into purchasing sensors for the bridges, which are about $30,000, or possibly looking at a new pickup for the flood department. Obviously, we don’t have to spend it. It would come before the council for consideration.”
Following are the uses of LOST revenue projected for fiscal year 2021-2022.
Transfer to general fund: $600,000
General Fund loan for city hall: $25,000
2015 general obligation bond: $69,414
2021 general obligation bond: $120,000
Flood warning system: $50,000
Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County: $50,000 for economic development
Fireworks: $16,000
Miscellaneous: $20,000
Codification: $2,000
Uptown mulch: $5,000
Housing trust fund: $5,000
Christmas lights: $5,000
GIS (geographic information system) – shared cost: $10,000