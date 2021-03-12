 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Option Sales Tax revenue spread among 14 uses in FY 2022
0 comments

Local Option Sales Tax revenue spread among 14 uses in FY 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Denison City Hall

Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenue will be divided among 14 uses in the fiscal year 2021-2022 (FY 2022) budget that will go before a hearing at the Denison City Council at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.

City Clerk Lisa Koch estimated $979,414 in expenditures from the LOST fund in FY 2022 and $800,000 in revenue.

However, she said she estimates revenue on the conservative side to be safe.

Koch explained that the state, which receives and distributes LOST, estimates how much each government entity will receive and makes 12 equal monthly payments during the fiscal year. After June 30 (the last day of a fiscal year), the state evaluates the money that came in from LOST, and if a surplus exists, that is divided among the entities.

She said the extra payment to the city for the fiscal year that ended June 30 last year amounted to about $100,000.

She added that the state said the increase in LOST revenue is due to online sales for which the state began to collect taxes.

“I normally estimated around $730,000 (in LOST revenue). I upped that to $800,000,” said Koch. “This year we’re on track to be around $900,000, but it’s hard to say what online sales are going to do. They may decrease a little bit so I don’t want to get too carried away with my estimates.”

“Even with spending that amount of money, if we spend everything that I have proposed, we’ll still end up with right at $97,000 in LOST at the end of the year,” Koch continued.

Koch also explained that, according to the ballot language, when people voted to enact LOST, 25% of the revenue has to go for debt relief.

“That limits the amount of money we can show for actual bond payments out of LOST,” Koch told council members at last Tuesday’s meeting.

Those bond payments include $69,414 for a 2015 general obligation bond and $120,000 for a general obligation bond in fiscal year 2021-2022, if that is approved by the city council

Koch said the $120,000 estimate is on the high end.

She added that normally $20,000 in LOST revenue is transferred to the flood warning system. In FY 2022, that amount is budgeted at $50,000.

“We applied for funds through FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) for some flood equipment,” Koch said. “We don’t know where we are in that process yet. If we don’t qualify for the grant, or if we have matching funds we would need, some additional funds would come from LOST. But if we don’t qualify for the funds, I’d still like to look into purchasing sensors for the bridges, which are about $30,000, or possibly looking at a new pickup for the flood department. Obviously, we don’t have to spend it. It would come before the council for consideration.”

Following are the uses of LOST revenue projected for fiscal year 2021-2022.

 Transfer to general fund: $600,000

 General Fund loan for city hall: $25,000

 2015 general obligation bond: $69,414

 2021 general obligation bond: $120,000

 Flood warning system: $50,000

 Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County: $50,000 for economic development

 Fireworks: $16,000

 Miscellaneous: $20,000

 Codification: $2,000

 Uptown mulch: $5,000

 Housing trust fund: $5,000

 Christmas lights: $5,000

 GIS (geographic information system) – shared cost: $10,000

Basic budget information

Public hearing: 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, City Hall Council Chambers

Property tax levy: $19.051 per $1,000 assessed valuation, the same as this year’s levy.

Property taxes collected: $4,395,616; up from this year’s re-estimated amount of $4,293,244. An increase in property valuations in the city accounts for the increase.

Total revenue and other sources: $17,324,950; this year’s re-estimated amount, $11,798,204

Total of all expenditures and transfers out, $18,630,046; this year’s re-estimated amount, $12,681,315

Intergovernmental funding accounts for the largest increase on the revenue side - $7,390,517 for FY 2021-2022 compared to $2,958,034 for FY 2020-2021.

Capital projects accounts for the largest increase on the expenditure side - $7,644,374 for FY 2021-2022 compared to $2,160,613 for FY 2020-2021.

Federal money figures heavily into the revenues and expenditures as follows.

$4,481,066 budgeted for the continuation of a project to develop a crosswind runway at the airport; this will be fully funded through the Federal Aviation Administration

$258,000 budgeted for the flood warning system; 75% of this amount will be paid by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

$918,155 budgeted for Boyer River projects; 75% of the amount will be paid by FEMA

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Covid-19 relief deal puts working people first

Related to this story

Most Popular

Now a 3-way stop
Local

Now a 3-way stop

Stop signs have been posted for north- and southbound traffic on North 24th Street in Denison and for eastbound traffic on 6th Avenue North, m…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics