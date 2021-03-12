Local Option Sales Tax revenue spread among 14 uses in FY 2022

“Even with spending that amount of money, if we spend everything that I have proposed, we’ll still end up with right at $97,000 in LOST at the end of the year,” Koch continued.

Koch also explained that, according to the ballot language, when people voted to enact LOST, 25% of the revenue has to go for debt relief.

“That limits the amount of money we can show for actual bond payments out of LOST,” Koch told council members at last Tuesday’s meeting.

Those bond payments include $69,414 for a 2015 general obligation bond and $120,000 for a general obligation bond in fiscal year 2021-2022, if that is approved by the city council

Koch said the $120,000 estimate is on the high end.

She added that normally $20,000 in LOST revenue is transferred to the flood warning system. In FY 2022, that amount is budgeted at $50,000.